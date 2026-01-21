Angul/Chhendipada: Forest personnel Tuesday seized firearms and materials used for wildlife poaching during a surprise raid at several houses in Katada Harijan Sahi under the Jarapada forest range of the Angul forest division.

Acting on a tip-off, joint teams from the Angul and Athamallik forest divisions carried out early morning raids at Katada Harijan Sahi and Antulia village as part of the department’s Jibodaya mission, officials said.

During the operation, forest officials seized a country-made firearm, four deer antlers, sharp weapons, including a machete and an axe, iron wires, snares, a cutting machine, weights, hunting lights, and other equipment allegedly used for poaching wild animals.

All seized items were later brought to the Jarapada forest range office for further legal action, officials said.

Forest officials said the crackdown follows a recent enforcement drive in the Jarapada forest range, where a suspected poacher was arrested a few days ago, and a hand bomb and a firearm were recovered.

The raid was conducted in the presence of Athamallik Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Sachidananda Sethi, Angul ACF Siddhartha Jain, Jarapada Ranger Madhab Nayak, Handapa Ranger Narendra Kumar Gamang, along with Jarapada police and personnel from the Angul and Athmallik forest divisions.

Further investigation is underway to identify those involved in wildlife poaching activities in the area, officials said.