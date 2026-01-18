Angul: The Angul Forest Division has intensified its campaign against wildlife poaching, with Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nitish Kumar announcing that informants who provide credible information will be assured anonymity and given financial rewards.

Addressing a press conference Saturday at the Angul Forest Division office, the DFO expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of wildlife poaching in the division. He said poachers are increasingly using illegal methods such as hooking, snare traps, country-made firearms and improvised explosive devices concealed in food to hunt animals, leading to the loss of innocent wildlife.

As part of preventive measures, Kumar appealed to the public to cooperate with the Forest Department in curbing wildlife crimes. He assured that anyone sharing information related to poaching would have their identity kept strictly confidential and would be suitably rewarded. The Forest Department has also constituted special teams to carry out raids in various forest areas under the Angul Forest Division. According to officials, raids conducted over the past two days across five ranges have yielded significant success.