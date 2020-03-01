Champua: Fires in local forests of Keonjhar district are common during summer. However, there have been several incidents of forest fire near Guludiposi and other forests of Ukhunda section under Champua range before summer, a report said.

According to sources, dry leaves make it easy for small fires to spread far and wide. Keonjhar is one of the few districts in the state which has a rich biodiversity and a varied forest vegetation due to its diversified climatic and demographic conditions. Scores of useful plants and germinating seedlings get damaged due to forest fire every year.

Even as efforts of the forest department are limited to putting up signages for creating awareness among local people to prevent fire, this has hardly created a positive impact on them.

On being contacted, Ukhunda forester Bhagirathi Mishra said, “Forest department will not spare any miscreants causing forest fire. The Vana Surakshya Samiti (VSS) members will be trained and made aware for better guarding of the forests in Keonjhar district. Our staff respond immediately as and when we get a tip-off of forest fire”.

As forest is a vital natural resource for people, everyone need to protect forest covers. Miscreants should refrain from causing any damage to vegetations through forest fire. Fire brigades help out in case of a forest fire, he added.