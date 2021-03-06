Udala/Buguda: While forest fires are yet to be fully controlled in various parts of Similipal sanctuary, fires are spreading fast at Kutuli reserve forest under Udala block of Mayurbhanj district. Forest fire has perished palm plantation and cashew nut trees over acres of land near Kutuli forest. A house burnt to ashes after the fire spread from Kutling forest

Due to strong wind, fire is spreading in Urmal, Kutuli, Godhimara and Bahubandh areas. Two small forests in the same area have vanished. Forest officials and firefighters have been struggling to bring the blaze under control.

Reports from Buguda in Ganjam said that two poachers had tried to hunt animals by setting fire to a forest in Buguda area Thursday. Forest officials arrested the two and registered a case against them.

Reports from Bhanjanagar in Ganjam said that forest fires are ragging at 110 places under North Ghumsar range for the last five days. Most of the forest fires are reported from Mujagarh, Kendriya Banachal, Galeri and Tarsing ranges.

Forest fires have reduced thousands of valuable trees like sal, saguan in the reserve forests at Ragada, Ambajhara, Chandragiri, Rambha, Durgaprasad, Jilundi, Tiliki, Budhakendu, Baibali, Kulad, Mujagarh and Dadaralunda. As fires spread, wild animals have been facing serious dangers. Forest officials have been made all-out efforts to douse fires with the help of Vana Surakhya Samitis working near forests. DFO Abhay Kumar Dalei held a meeting and discussed effective steps to contain fires.

