Puri: A journalist was allegedly attacked by a Forest Guard near Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary of Puri district on World Press Freedom Day.

The victim has been identified as Chitaranjan. He is working as a cameraperson for a respected news channel.

Sources said that Chitaranjan was doing a photoshoot at Balukhanda sanctuary to document a report related to Cyclone Fani, which had hit the coastal district exactly a year ago.

Meanwhile, he found two forest guards consuming liquor at the spot. After seeing Chitaranjan, the forest guards manhandled him and broke his camera suspecting Chitaranjan has taken some pictures of them while they were consuming liquor.

Some members of Puri Yuva Congress along with Chitaranjan lodged a complaint at Puri Town Police Station.

PNN