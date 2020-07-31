Jajpur: Stone mafia has occupied some forest land under Dhamashala tehsil in Jajpur district even though section 144 has been imposed in the areas since 2019, a report said.

According to the reports, mafia has been carrying out stone mining on 456.34 acres of forest land at Bichhakhandi, Anjira and Kusunpur. This was stated in an investigation report submitted by Balanag revenue inspector to Dhamashala tehsildar. The report was also given to Jajpur ADM.

It was alleged that Dhamashala tehsildar had drawn attention of the ADM and Cuttack forest division towards the illegal stone mining in forest land. But no action has been taken.

People of the villages in these acres observed that some officials have virtually handed over the forest land to black stone traders. Rampant stone mining has taken a heavy toll on biodiversity, natural resources and wildlife.

In the report given to the ADM and DFO, it was stated that over 100 stone mines are being operated at Bichhkhandi, Kusunppur and Anjira forests.

Besides, some stone crushing units have been set up on the forest land. Illegally extracted black stoner is supplied to these stone crushers.

These areas are witnessing massive air pollution owing to stone quarrying and stone crushing. Significantly, due to illegal stone mining, the government is losing huge revenues.

In 2019, the administration had tried to contain unauthorized stone mining on forest land. As part of it, the administration had imposed section 144 of the CrPc on September 11.

Some conscious citizens of these areas wondered that black stone is being transported in heavy vehicles every day even without submitting R-Forms, which are mandatory for mineral transportation.

Locals alleged that officials who are tasked to check mineral transportation have been facilitating supply of stone chips, boulders, and spawls by taking bribe from the stone traders.

Some villagers had taken up the issue with the Collector while a case was failed in the High Court in this regard.

Locals had earlier opposed illegal stone mining in September, 2019 when a group clash took place over the issue.

Surprisingly, a case had been registered against 32 people who had been fighting for protection of forest land.

When asked about the alleged illegality, Cuttack DFO Sudarshan Patra said a task force has been formed by Jajpur Collector to check illegal stone mining, but it is not working properly.

However, he pointed out that the department is struggling with a staff crunch.

“Only 27 forest guards are under the Cuttack forest division whereas the division requires 75 guards for proper monitoring on such activities,” he added.

Despite all this, efforts will be made to contain illegal stone mining in forest land in the area, he assured.

