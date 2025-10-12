Keonjhar: Allegations of negligence and collusion have surfaced in the Keonjhar forest division after two men, caught red-handed by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) for illegal tree felling, were allegedly released by the local range officer.

According to reports, Keonjhar DFO Dhanraj HD was returning from an inspection of the Janghira section Friday when he spotted large-scale illegal tree felling near Ostapanga and Madhyapur under Balabhadrapur beat of the Sadar range. The timber mafia, upon noticing the DFO’s vehicle, fled the scene, but the officer managed to apprehend the duo.

The DFO seized two motorcycles, several logs, and a saw from the site before handing the accused over to the Sadar range officer for further action. However, the range officer later released both detainees without explanation, triggering outrage among local residents and environmental activists.

Residents have questioned how a junior officer could override the DFO’s action and release suspects caught red-handed in an illegal activity. They have also demanded an inquiry into the failure of local forest staff to act against unauthorized tree cutting earlier despite being informed.

Locals allege that trees were being felled under the pretext of having official permission, and that corrupt forest staff were working in collusion with timber mafias. They further claimed that instead of arresting the other accused who fled, the range officer chose to free the two who had been detained, raising doubts of possible corruption.

Villagers have urged the Forest Department to arrest those involved in the illegal activity and take strict disciplinary action against the officials responsible.

When contacted, DFO Dhanraj HD said the two suspects escaped due to the negligence of the Sadar range officer. “We have seized two mobile phones, two vehicles, and the timber from the spot. Departmental action will follow after inquiry,” he said.

PNN