Malkangiri: Police Tuesday arrested a Forest Ranger, identified as Bijay Kumar Nayak on charges of misbehaving with a woman forest guard in Malkangiri district.

Sources said, Patra who is in-charge of Kendu Leaves division of Jeypore had allegedly misbehaved with the woman forest guard of Malkangiri Kendu leaf department December 22.

The victim has alleged that despite complaints against Patra, no action was being taken against him by the forest department authorities.

Later, the woman guard took the matter to the police and lodged a complaint against Patra at Malkangiri police station January 9.

Based on the complaint, police apprehended Patra from Jeypore and interrogated him in this connection before arresting him. The accused was produced in the court after his arrest.