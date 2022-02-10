Phulbani/Sambalpur: Two separate teams of Odisha Vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous searches on different places associated with two senior government officials including K Nuagaon forest ranger and Sambalpur OMFED deputy manager.

A source said that the Vigilance officials conducted raids on properties of the forest ranger in Kandhamal district identified as Bairagi Charan Behera over the charge that he accumulated assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income. The simultaneous searches are still underway led by four DSPs, seven Inspectors and several others.

“Raids were launched at seven places in Ganjam, Kandhamal and Boudh districts on the strength of a search warrant issued by Special Vigilance Judge in Phulbani,” a senior official in the team stated.

Seven places which were raided include: the government quarter and forest range office of Behera located at K Nuagaon of Kandhamal, a residential building at Landeisahi and a firm house at Dadaralunda located under Bhanjanagar police limits and residential houses of Behera’s two relatives at Luduludi under Gangapur police limits of Ganjam and his ancestral house located at Bhutapali of Boudh.

Total valuation of the unearthed movable and immovable properties of the forest ranger can be ascertained after the raids are over. However, a number of important documents have been seized so far.

In the second incident, the anti-corruption wing teams conducted raids on properties linked to a deputy manager of Samaleswari Milk Union (SMU) owned by OMFED at Sakhipara locality of Sambalpur district based on the allegation of accumulating disproportionate assets.

The manager was identified as Manoranjan Nayak aka Kishore.

“I have not accumulated any property which is disproportionate to my own source of income. I have been serving OMFED for the last 30 years. My son is also doing a job. I have bought two buildings on loan. No asset has been accumulated illegally,” the manager stated.

Separate teams of Vigilance launched simultaneous raids at four places including Naik’s residence and office situated at Sakhipara, his ancestral house in Puri town and a house in the state capital.

Further investigation regarding the Vigilance raids on the manager Naik’s properties is underway and details are awaited. Raids are likely to continue further to detect his movable and immovable assets.

PNN