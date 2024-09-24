Bhawanipatna: The Forest department has initiated a departmental investigation into the suicide case of Sanjay Nayak, 33, a forester at the Jaring Hi-Tech Silviculture Nursery under Junagarh block in Kalahandi district following allegations of involvement of the Rayagada DFO (Research Wing) in his death. A Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF)-ranked officer has been assigned to investigate the matter, informed Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Debidatta Biswal, Monday. Biswal informed media persons that a departmental inquiry has been ordered after the police revealed that the suicide note left by the forester mentioned DFO Debendra Behera. He emphasised that swift action is being taken, and a report is expected to be submitted soon. If the investigation finds anyone guilty, strict action will be taken.

It is noteworthy that forester Sanjay Nayak was found hanging in his government quarters in Bhawanipatna, Wednesday. In a suicide note left by him, there were mentions of several internal issues within the department. The police seized the note during the recovery of the body. In the presence of Sanjay’s family members, including his elder brother and complainant Rabi Narayan Nayak, the note was read by the IIC of the Town police station in front of the Kalahandi SP. In the note, Sanjay alleged that DFO Behera had repeatedly demanded bribes from him. Sanjay claimed to have paid Rs 7 lakh to him last year and another Rs 3.5 lakh during Ganesh Puja. He also mentioned installing an air conditioner at the DFO’s house and digging a bore well for him.

Additionally, he donated Rs 40,000 to a temple on the DFO’s demand. Sanjay alleged that the DFO used to threaten him of withholding his promotion and transfer to coerce him into paying bribes. The suicide note mentioned these demands and other similar pressure tactics by the DFO on the deceased. The incident has caused a widespread outcry across the state.

Meanwhile, Sanjay’s wife Priyanka also made similar allegations against the DFO, holding him responsible for her husband’s death. Sanjay’s family hails from Shundhisahi in Rayagada. His elder brother, Rabi Narayan Nayak, alleged that his brother’s death was not a suicide but a planned murder. He claimed that DFO Behera had subjected Sanjay to severe harassment for over 10 months, which was documented in the suicide note found in Sanjay’s pocket. The deceased had not shared the issue with others fearing that it might tarnish his image. In a video posted on social media, Rabi demanded justice for his brother’s death.

Last Friday, Minister Ganesh Ram SinghKhuntia during his visit to Rayagada met Sanjay’s family and expressed his condolences. He assured them of an impartial investigation into the incident. During the meeting, Sanjay’s wife, Priyanka had requested the minister for the payment of her husband’s pending dues and other government support.