Mumbai: Apart from films, Sunny Leone is also very active on social media. Sunny has shared a video on TikTok which has become talk of the town and has gone viral on the internet.

Sunny took to her TikTok account to share her childhood pictures in the TikTok video. While sharing the video, she wrote, “My journey from Karanjit Kaur to Sunny Leone …” The video was shared December 3 and it has received over three million likes and more than seven thousand comments.

Users are describing Sunny’s childhood picture as the most beautiful one. So far many celebrities have shared their journey from childhood to adulthood using pictures and videos with the hashtag ‘#MyJourney’ on TikTok.

Former adult star Sunny has worked in TV shows like Bigg Boss and films like Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Raees and One Night Stand. Her last Hindi film was Tera Intezaar (2017). Sunny is soon going to debut in Malayalam films. The actress is expected to do a song with Malayalam superstar Mammootty in Madhuraraja. She is also in the lead role in the Malayalam film Rangeela.

It is worth mentioning that she was named Penthouse Pet of the Year in 2003, was a contract performer for Vivid Entertainment, and was named by Maxim as one of the 12 top adult entertainment stars in 2010.

Her real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra.