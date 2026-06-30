Bhubaneswar: In a significant anti-corruption action, a Special Vigilance Court Monday convicted former Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police Pravakar Panda and his wife Geetanjali Patra in a disproportionate assets (DA) case and sentenced both to one year of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

According to the Vigilance, Panda, formerly posted at Banai Police Station in Sundaragada district, and Patra, former assistant teacher of Government High School, Jhirpani in Rourkela, were chargesheeted for possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Both have since retired from service.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh also directed the state government to initiate steps for recovery of the disproportionate assets from the movable and immovable properties of the convicted couple.

Following the conviction, the Vigilance said it would approach the competent authority seeking stoppage of pension benefits of both Panda and Patra.