Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant and self-proclaimed godman Swami Om passed away at his residence at DLF Ankur Vihar located in Loni, NCR today. According to reports, he was ill for the past few days.

According to information received from the sources, he was a victim of paralysis. Reports said that his last rites will be performed today at 1:30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat, Delhi.

Confirming the news, Arjun Jain, son of Swami Om’s friend Mukesh Jain told that he had a paralysis attack a few days back after which his health deteriorated. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

Swami Om was seen as a contestant in Big Boss back in 2017. During his stay the makers had sent him home after the self-proclaimed godman did the grotesque act of throwing urine on housemate Bani J. He was eliminated from the show post that.

Swami Om continued with his series of controversies and created headlines multiple times.