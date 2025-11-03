Bhubaneswar: Speculation is growing that former BJD Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik may quit the party and join the BJP.

However, there has been no official statement from Patnaik regarding the development.

Sources said discussions on his induction are in the final stage, and he is expected to join the saffron party during a ceremony at the BJP state headquarters Monday.

Along with Patnaik, two other BJD leaders are also likely to join the BJP. Former MLA Prakash Chandra Behera and expelled BJD leader Srimayee Mishra are among those expected to join the party.

Amar’s term in the Rajya Sabha has already ended, and he currently oversees the BJD’s IT cell. Srimayee Mishra, on the other hand, was expelled from the party earlier this year after repeatedly making statements critical of the BJD leadership.

PNN