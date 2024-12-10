New Delhi: Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, former External Affairs Minister and Chief Minister of Karnataka passed away at his Bengaluru residence in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 92 and had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

Known for his intellectual prowess and administrative acumen, S M Krishna had an illustrious political career spanning over five decades.

Born May 1, 1932, in Maddur, Karnataka, Krishna pursued his education at Maharaja’s College in Mysuru and the Government Law College in Bengaluru before earning advanced degrees from Southern Methodist University in Texas and George Washington University in Washington, DC. A recipient of the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship, Krishna was one of the most academically accomplished leaders of his time.

He served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004, during which he was instrumental in transforming Bengaluru into a global IT hub. His tenure as External Affairs Minister from 2009 to 2012 under the UPA government further cemented his reputation as a distinguished statesman. He also held the positions of Governor of Maharashtra (2004–2008) and Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly (1989–1993).

Initially a long-time Congress stalwart, Krishna joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017, citing ideological differences and continued to remain a guiding figure in Karnataka politics until his retirement. In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023.

Krishna’s commitment to public service and his vision for Karnataka left an indelible mark on the state’s governance and development. Even after stepping back from active politics, his connection with Karnataka’s cultural heritage remained strong, as evidenced by his inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara festivities in 2021.