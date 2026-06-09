Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said Tuesday that the IT software services giant has not received any formal complaints through official channels in connection with the alleged sexual harassment cases at its Nashik unit, while assuring that strict action will be taken if any wrongdoing or procedural lapses are identified.

The IT services major is also internally investigating any procedural failures within its Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) mechanisms.

Addressing the 31st annual general meeting of TCS, Chandrasekaran said: “The preliminary report we have received shows the company has not received any formal complaints through any channels or emails.”

“We want to ensure everyone in the workspace at Nashik are able to speak to the investigators. If we find any procedural failures, the processes will be beefed up. If it’s a mistake on the part of any associate, strict action will be taken. We will wait for the formal investigation to close, and we are working with the authorities,” he stressed.

The TCS Chairman did not comment any further on the developments in the case as he said the matter was sub judice.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Maharashtra Police in Nashik filed the First Information Reports (FIRs) and charge sheets last month. TCS is reported to be awaiting further details of the case.

The controversy surfaced in March after a woman employee at the Nashik BPO unit of TCS alleged that a colleague had maintained a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage. During the subsequent investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Nashik Police registered eight additional FIRs involving allegations of mental and sexual harassment between 2022 and 2026, as well as claims of inaction by senior managers. Some complainants also alleged attempts at religious conversion.

Tata Consultancy Services hired Deloitte India and Trilegal as independent advisers for an internal investigation into the Nashik case, which is being overseen by TCS President and Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian. She originally began her career with TCS as a graduate trainee in 1989 and has spent over three decades within the Tata Group.