Giridih (Jharkhand): In a shocking incident in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, the partially burned body of Rakesh Mahato, former chairman of the Giridih Zila Parishad, was recovered from the Khankhi forest under the Nimiaghat police station limits Saturday, officials said.

Police officials said the condition of the body and evidence found at the scene strongly indicate that Mahato was murdered.

Preliminary findings suggest that the perpetrators attempted to destroy his identity and conceal the crime by setting the body on fire using dry leaves and other forest debris.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police teams from Nimiaghat and Dumri stations rushed to the spot. The operation was led by Dumri Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sumit Kumar. Senior officers supervised the initial investigation, and the area was cordoned off to collect forensic evidence.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause and time of death. Police officials have confirmed that it is a case of murder, though the motive behind the killing remains unclear. Investigators are examining all possible angles.

Rakesh Mahato was regarded as an influential and popular political leader in the Dumri region. He was elected chairman of the Giridih Zila Parishad after winning the 2016 district council elections. Known for his active involvement in local politics, he maintained a strong presence in the area.

The news of his brutal killing has triggered widespread grief and anger. Family members and local residents staged a road blockade in the Ghutwali area along the Dumri-Fusro road, demanding swift action, identification of the perpetrators, and immediate arrests.

District president Sanjay Singh of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha expressed deep anguish over the incident, stating that Mahato was an active party leader and a well-known figure in the region. He urged the administration to ensure a prompt and thorough investigation.

Taking serious note of the case, Giridih Superintendent of Police Dr Bimal Kumar has directed the Dumri SDPO to expedite the investigation and take strict action against those responsible.

SDPO Sumit Kumar confirmed that the body was recovered from Khankhi forest and assured that the police are pursuing the case with urgency and examining every possible lead.