Bhubaneswar: Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay placed former inspector in-charge (IIC) of Nandankanan police station Paramanand Nayak under suspension over alleged misconduct.

“DGP has placed Inspector Parmanand Nayak ex-IIC Nandankanan under suspension for gross misconduct (sic),” the DGP tweeted Thursday evening.

DGP has placed Inspector Parmanand Nayak ex IIC Nandankanan under suspension for gross misconduct . — DGP, Odisha (@DGPOdisha) May 28, 2020

According to sources, the DGP move came after a woman sub-inspector (SI) of the same police station levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against Nayak. The female SI also alleged that Nayak had threatened her of dire consequences after she filed the complaint against him.