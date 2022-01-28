Bangalore: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter Dr Soundarya VY allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her Vasant Nagar flat Friday morning, police informed. According to police, the reason behind the extreme step taken by the 30-year old doctor working in a private hospital was not known immediately.

Soundarya is the daughter of Yediyurappa’s second daughter Padmavathi. She was married to Dr Neeraj S, who works in the same hospital, in 2018, police said. Neeraj left for the duty at around 8.00am Friday morning and it is suspected that Soundarya ended her life two hours later.

The matter came to light when the maid came to the house and knocked on the door repeatedly but in vain. She informed Dr Neeraj, who too called Soundarya on phone but there was no response. The door was then opened by force and Soundarya was found hanging.

The body was later shifted to the Bowring Hospital where the post-mortem was performed.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, some ministers and senior BJP functionaries rushed to Yediyurappa’s house to console the bereaved family members, BJP sources said.