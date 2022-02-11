Bhubaneswar: Former MLA of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Roshni Singh Deo breathed her last here Friday at the residence of her son and BJD leader Pushpendra Singh Deo. She was 82 and had been suffering from age-related ailments for a long time. The former lawmaker’s son had also been a minister in the past in the Odisha government.

Roshni Singh Deo was elected to for two consecutive terms in the Odisha Legislative Assembly from the Koksara constituency in Kalahandi district. In 1995 she was elected on a Janata Dal ticket. Later when Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik formed the BJD, she joined the party. She was elected the second time on a BJD ticket.

The Koksara Assembly constituency was divided after 2004. Following the division, her son Pushpendra was elected to the State Assembly from Dharmagarh seat in 2004. He continued as an MLA till 2019.

People in Kalahandi district have expressed their condolences after the demise of Roshni Singh Deo. Sources said that the body of the former lawmaker will be taken to her residence at Jayapatna in Kalahandi district for last rites.