Mumbai: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Wednesday deposed before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the first time in connection with the explosive laden SUV outside Reliance industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s residence and mysterious death of businessman Manuskh Hiren.

Singh arrived at the NIA office here Wednesday morning. He directly went inside the anti-terror probe agency office.

According to NIA sources, Singh will be questioned in connection with the explosive laden SUV found outside Antilia February 25 this year.

The NIA had already arrested several people, including suspended Crime Branch police officer Sachin Vaze.

The NIA had earlier seized several high-end vehicles used by Vaze and also recovered several items from a river here.

IANS