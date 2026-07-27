Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha minister and senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sushant Singh died late Sunday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 53.

Singh was a three-time MLA from the Bhatli Assembly constituency in Bargarh district, having won the seat consecutively in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

During the BJD government led by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Singh served as the state’s Labour Minister and later as Rural Development Minister. He also chaired the Bargarh District Planning Committee.

Born in Bausenmura village under Sohela block in Bargarh district, Singh was regarded as one of the BJD’s prominent leaders in western Odisha.

His death has triggered widespread grief among party workers, supporters and residents of the region, with leaders across political parties expressing condolences and paying tribute to his public service.