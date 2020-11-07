Bhubaneswar: Senior lawyer Ashok Mohapatra passed away after losing his battle against COVID-19 at a private hospital here Saturday. He was 61.

He was admitted to a private hospital after being infected with coronavirus a few days ago and had since been undergoing treatment there.

Mohapatra was elected as the president of the Orissa High Court Bar Association in 2015.

Notably, Mohapatra had led the State Lawyers’ Association movement demanding suspension of the then Kendrapara SP Satish Gajbhiye. Condemning the attack on lawyers who were staging a demonstration at Barimula demanding arrest of self-proclaimed godman Sarathi Baba, the lawyers were demanding the SP’s resignation.

PNN