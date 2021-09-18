Patna: Former legislator of Patna Assembly constituency Ramray Munda passed away Saturday morning at his Chakundapal village residence in Keonjhar district. He was 83.

Ramray had been suffering from old-age related ailments for the past several years.

Munda had represented Patna as a candidate of erstwhile Swatantra Party in Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo’s government between 1966 and 1972.

Before joining politics, he was working as a staffer in Keonjhar Forest Department. Subsequently, he also worked as a teacher.

The former legislator was inspired to join politics by the then Keonjhar MP Govind Munda. Ramray was quite popular in the constituency for his politeness and strong anti-corruption stance.

A pall of gloom descended Keonjhar district after the news of his demise broke. Incumbent Patna MLA Jagannath Naik offered his condolences to the family of Munda.

PNN