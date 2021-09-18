Cuttack: A prisoner who was on parole died by hanging self with the help of a cloth Friday night at his father-in-law’s house in Barahipur village under Mahanga police limits of Cuttack.

The deceased prisoner has been identified as Rajkishore Nayak of the village in Cuttack. Although Rajkishore was a native of Kakatpur area in Puri district, he had been staying at his father-in-law’s house in Barahipur for past several years, a police official stated.

Rajkishore was earlier convicted in a bombing and murder case that took place at Tribeniswar Bazaar in 2008. He had been serving life imprisonment at Choudwar Circle Jail and came home on parole May 21 this year, in the wake of second wave of Covid-19.

Also read: DRDO espionage: CB to take five accused on 7-day remand; picks up 4 Bangladeshis

Rajkishore had to return to jail as his parole completed Saturday. However, he committed suicide last night for reasons not known so far, a member of the in-law’s family expressed.

On being informed, Mahanga police reached the house in Barahipur village and seized the body of Rajkishore. Police have aregistered a case in this connection and launched a probe.

The body was sent to Mahanga community health centre for post-mortem. Detailed probe is underway, the police official said.

PNN