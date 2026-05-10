Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik Sunday attacked the ruling BJP over women’s reservation and empowerment, accusing the party of indulging in propaganda despite having “no contribution” towards advancing women’s rights.

Addressing party leaders virtually during the launch of the BJD’s fortnight-long ‘Women’s Rights Campaign’ on Mother’s Day, Patnaik said, “Empty vessels make the most noise,” in an apparent swipe at the BJP’s claims on women’s empowerment.

The campaign will continue till May 25 across Odisha.

The leader of the Opposition in the assembly said his party had consistently worked towards women’s representation by providing 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies and fielding 33 per cent women candidates in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The BJP beats its drum across the country, claiming to be a champion of women’s causes. Has the BJP done anything comparable to make such claims,” he asked.

The five-time former Odisha chief minister alleged that women were being reduced to a vote bank and accused the BJP of focusing more on publicity than meaningful empowerment.

“No government can empower women merely by giving financial assistance. Real empowerment requires sustained efforts for development, which are lacking in the present government,” he alleged.

Referring to the recent murder of a pregnant woman in Hinjili in Ganjam district, Patnaik alleged that women in the state no longer felt secure.

Criticising the BJP over the implementation of women’s reservation, he said, “You can fool some people for some time, but not all people for all time.”

He said the BJD campaign would reach villages across the state to spread awareness about women’s rights.

Later, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar, Biju Mahila Janata Dal president Snehangini Chhuria said the BJD had fully supported the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2023.

She said reservations for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies should be implemented on the basis of the current number of seats, without linking it to the delimitation exercise.

She said the campaign would be conducted across all assembly constituencies till May 25 and would highlight what the BJD described as the BJP government’s “delay” in implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, as well as its alleged failure to prevent atrocities against women.