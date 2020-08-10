New Delhi: Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for coronavirus. The 84 year old informed this in a tweet. Mukherjee urged people who came in contact with him in the last week to get tested and self isolate as a measure of precaution.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” he wrote on Twitter.

PNN/Agencies