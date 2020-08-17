New Delhi: The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical and he is on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said Monday.

Doctors attending on him said that his vital and clinical parameters are stable and he is being closely monitored.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain.

The 84-year-old has been in a coma and continues to remain critical since then. He has also tested positive for COVID-19.

“The condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical. His vital and clinical parameters are stable. He is on ventilatory support and is being closely monitored,” a statement from the hospital said.

According to Mukherjee’s family, there has been a slight improvement in his health ever since he was operated upon.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

