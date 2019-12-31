Bhubaneswar: Noted social activist and former Rajya Sabha member from Odisha Alajangi Viswanath Swamy (AV Swamy) passed away Tuesday.

Swamy breathed his last at his Khariar Road residence in Nuapada district due to old age-related ailments, his son Suresh Achary informed. He was 91 and is survived by two sons and three daughters.

The former parliamentarian was born July 18, 1929 in Nabarangpur district. He served as a member of the upper house of the Parliament as an independent candidate from April 4, 2012 to April 3, 2018.

Being a follower of Vinoba Bhave, Swamy had taken a plunge into social service after obtaining a B Tech degree in Chemical Engineering. He played an active role as a social reformer in Bhave’s Bhoodan Movement. He is

regarded as one of the most prominent social reformers of Odisha.

PNN/Agencies