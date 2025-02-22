New Delhi: Shaktikanta Das, the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has been appointed as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His appointment is “co-terminus” with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, according to a government release.

Das, who served as RBI Governor from 2018 to 2023, is recognised for his handling of monetary policies and economic management during critical times. His tenure at the RBI was marked by decisive measures, including managing India’s response to the global financial turmoil exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaktikanta Das has strong ties to Odisha — the state of his birth. Born in 1957 in Cuttack, the early years of Das were spent in the state before he embarked on a distinguished career in civil services. Hailing from an educated family, Shaktikanta Das pursued his education in Odisha before joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1980.

PNN & Agnecies