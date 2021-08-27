Patna: Sacked RJD youth wing president Akash Yadav will join the Lok Janshakti Party (Paras) group Friday evening.

Akash Yadav, close to Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad, was sacked by Jagadanand Singh, the state president of the RJD for organising an event in the party head office in Patna where Tej Pratap Yadav publicly said that Jagadanand Singh is working like a Hitler in the party.

The LJP Paras group has issued a statement in this regard saying Akash Yadav will join the party Friday.

Sharawan Kumar, the chief spokesperson of the LJP Paras group, said that Akash Yadav along with a large number of supporters will join the party at an event in the party office in New Delhi.

Sources have said that Akash Yadav may reveal the internal pact between Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan during Bihar assembly election 2020. Due to the pact, the RJD managed to win more than 15 seats in constituencies which were LJP strongholds.

Tej Pratap Yadav, after the termination of Akash Yadav, demanded strong action against Jagadanand Singh. He also went against Tejashwi Yadav and announced that he will not participate in any party event until Lalu Prasad, the national president of the RJD, takes action against Jagadanand Singh.

IANS