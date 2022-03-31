Mumbai: Former Pakistani actress and one-time girlfriend of Salman Khan, Somy Ali, shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account Wednesday. Somy Ali hinted that she would expose a certain powerful Bollywood personality who abused his power and position. She said the person exploited multiple women in the film industry.

Somy did not name names and tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the post. She ran an image with the silhouettes of an indistinguishable actor and actress in what looked like a Bollywood music video of the 1990s along with the post. However, the silhouettes appeared to resemble the same dance sequence that was seen at the start of the film Maine Pyar Kiya. Incidentally, the film starred Salman Khan in the lead role.

“The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb,” Somy tagged the post.

Somy’s post has raised eyebrows and turned the spotlight on the alleged casting couch that is said to be a common feature in Bollywood. How this pans out remains a subject of speculation.

The former Pakistani actress had starred in Bollywood films from 1991 to 1998. She later turned an activist. Somy presently works for women’s rights and the victims of domestic and sexual abuse. She is the founder and president of ‘No More Tears’, a Miami-based non-profit organisation that provides assistance to victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.

Somy continues to spend time between the US and Pakistan. However, she rarely travels to India anymore. She had also once said that she broke up with Salman Khan because the latter cheated on him.