New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Wednesday former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP KD Singh. KD Singh has been arrested in a money laundering case, official sources said. They said Singh has been placed under arrest under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The TMC is led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Singh is not involved in the party affairs for quite some time.

The central probe agency had carried out searches at the premises of Singh and those linked to him in September, 2019. This was in connection with two PMLA cases. Singh has been the chairman of the Alchemist group. He resigned from the post in 2012, but he is stated to be the Chairman, Emeritus and founder of the business group.

Sources said that Singh is allegedly involved in siphoning off more than Rs 150 crore which had been raised from the market. He has sent the money out of the country through various shell companies it has been alleged.

ED sources said that Singh had not been cooperating with the investigation. He was called for questioning Tuesday, but he continued giving evasive answers. He said that he did not have any idea about the money as he is not involved in the day to day affairs of the Alchemist group.

TMC MP Sougata Roy told reporters in Kolkata that Singh has not been involved with the TMC for quite some time now. “So the party won’t comment on his arrest. If he is guilty then law will take its own natural course,” Roy said.