Bhubaneswar: As many as four doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior hospital official said Tuesday.

According to AIIMS Bhubaneswar director Gitanjali Batmanabane, the doctors who have contracted COVID-19 include three senior residents and one junior resident doctor.

The three senior resident doctors belong to surgery, pathology and pharmacology departments and the junior doctor is from dermatology department.

It may be mentioned here that 146 people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in the state in last 24 hours, a health department notification said Tuesday.

Of the 146 new cases, 127 were reported from different quarantine centres where people returning from different states are lodged for observation. Remaining 19 cases were detected during the contact tracing.

Nine persons have so far died of COVID-19 in the state, while two others who tested positive for COVID-19, died of other reasons.