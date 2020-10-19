Kantabanji: In a major breakthrough, Kantabanji police busted a bike-lifting gang in Bolangir and arrested four of its members in this connection over Saturday and Sunday.

According to Kantabanji IIC Satyajit Kandankel, three of the arrested men identified as Siba Pradhan, Hiralal Patel and Prabhat Kumar Behera were arrested Sunday. The cops seized seven stolen motor vehicles from their possession.

Earlier, another member of this the gang was arrested Saturday and was produced in a local court Sunday.

“The bike lifters were nabbed following a number of raids conducted at different places. The arrested men are history-sheeters. Siba Pradhan was earlier forwarded to court in connection with a case. He is an expert in unlocking motor vehicles and the one who can start a motorcycle directly without a key,” the IIC informed.

Kandankel further informed that this bike-lifting gang was active in Tureikela, Belapada and Muribahal areas of Bolangir district. Six of the vehicles were registered in Bolangir and one in Chhattisgarh, the IIC added.

PNN