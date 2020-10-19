Jatni: Five unidentified miscreants hurled four bombs at a fish trader’s house in Mundiasahi area under Jatni town police limits in Khurda district Sunday evening leaving two persons grievously injured.

The two-wheeler riding miscreants hurled crude bombs one after the other targeting the house of Rabindra Kumar Pradhan – a fish seller from Balichhak area. The impact of the explosion was so severe that asbestos roof of Pradhan’s house blew away and walls were partly damaged, police sources informed.

The injured ones have been identified as Pradhan’s wife Reena and neighbour Naresh Das who were standing besides the house. Both have sustained multiple injuries. They were immediately admitted to Jatni community health centre.

On being informed, Jatni town police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident. Past enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the attack.

“We have launched a manhunt and the miscreants will be arrested soon,” Jatni police IIC Biswaranjan Sahoo said.

PNN