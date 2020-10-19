Bhubaneswar: Former bureaucrat and the first woman Collector in Odisha Chandramani Narayan Swami breathed her last Sunday night at her residence in Bhubaneswar at the age of 81 years.

A native of Kerala, the Odisha-cadre IAS officer began her career in September 1964 as Assistant Collector in Puri district. She served as the ADM in Ganjam and Collector in Kalahandi districts as well.

Swami had served the state government in various key posts during her long tenure of service. She had been posted in the General Administration department for seven years in two spells and in the Health Department for four years as well.

The bureaucrat held post of Secretary in departments of Agriculture, Panchayati Raj and Revenue. She served for six years in the Central Vigilance Commission while on deputation and worked as the Chairperson of Board of Revenue. She took voluntary retirement from service in 1994, citing health reasons of her mother and aunt.

A renowned litterateur, she had penned as well as translated several poems, short stories and novels into English. An ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath, she had made a will to donate her properties to the temple at Puri after her demise. She had chosen Odisha as her second home.

PNN