Brajarajnagar: Police arrested five persons Saturday night for allegedly murdering their relatives and burning the bodies to remove proof and escape attention. It has been said that the five were involved in the murder of the uncle and aunt.

The elderly couple was burnt after being killed in the wee hours of Friday here in Jharsuguda district. The ghastly crime took place at Punjabi Dhaba area under Brajarajnagar police limits. The deceased have been identified as Giribara Das (50) and his wife Gita (46).

The five arrested are siblings. They have been identified as Deepak Das, Rahul Das, Miran Das, Sunita Das and Supriya Das. Police said that they murdered their uncle and auntie over property dispute.

The siblings first attacked Giribara with an iron rod and sharp weapons who was alone at home. Later, the accused killed Gita when she returned.

Senior police officials along with a forensic team inspected the crime spot. Preliminary investigations initially pointed towards death due to a fire mishap. However, blood splashes on the walls in the house raised the suspicion of the police team investigating the case. They interrogated the five who later confessed to have committed the crime.

PNN