Cuttack: A traffic constable has come in for praise after he took the initiative to sweep the road here where he had been allotted duty. Constable Lalit Mohan Rout cleaned the road to prevent accidents.

Rout acted beyond his assignment in a bid to save others from mishap. He was seen cleaning a section of the national highway near Shikharpur Square where he was deployed to control traffic. A video of Rout sweeping the road has gone viral on social media.

The traffic constable noticed sand and other stone particles lying on the road. So he decided to clean those as he felt those could cause accidents. The road is said to be an accident-prone area. Later, other cops joined Rout in cleaning the road.

It should be stated here that Rout has already earned laurels in the past. He was felicitated by the Police Commissioner for saving the lives of four commuters.

PNN