Jajpur: Family members of a newborn protested at the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) Saturday, alleging medical negligence was responsible for the death of the baby, police said.

According to reports, a woman from Kumbharia village from neighbouring Bhadrak district was admitted to the Jajpur DHH after experiencing labour pain on Friday. She delivered a baby boy on the night.

However, shortly after birth, the infant was found to be unwell and was referred to the Shishu Bhawan in Cuttack and later moved to a private nursing home, for advanced treatment, where doctors declared the baby dead.

The family members and relatives of the baby alleged that the newborn died due to medical negligence soon after his birth at the Jajpur DHH.

On Saturday, the family brought the body of the newborn back to the Mother and Child Care Centre of the Jajpur DHH and staged a protest there, police said.

They were demanding a thorough investigation into the case and action against the doctor responsible for the treatment.

Tension prevailed in the hospital for quite some time. On being informed, Jajpur Town police were deployed at the hospital to bring the situation under control.

The protest was withdrawn after CDMO, Bijay Kumar Mishra assured of an inquiry into the incident and action if anybody found guilty.

PTI