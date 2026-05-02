Bhubaneswar: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, Saturday announced the schedule for the supplementary examinations, which will be held in the first week of July.

The application process will reportedly be open from June 8 to June 18.

Students who failed the regular matriculation examinations or who wish to improve their marks can apply during this period, officials stated.

Officials added that the results of the supplementary examinations are expected to be declared in the first week of August.

Meanwhile, the results of the 2026 matriculation examinations were announced at 4 pm, with an overall pass percentage of 95.33 per cent.

Students can access their results from 6 pm on the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha. nic.in — by entering their roll numbers.

The board has also provided an SMS facility for students without internet access. Candidates can type OR10 followed by their roll number and send it to 5676750 to receive their results on their mobile phones.