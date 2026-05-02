Bhubaneswar: Beneficiaries left out of the fourth instalment of the Subhadra Yojana will receive financial assistance May 4, 2026, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said Saturday.

In a post on X, Parida said the funds will be credited directly to the bank accounts of 1,23,849 beneficiaries who were previously excluded.

The state government had reportedly identified beneficiaries who were inadvertently left out of the fourth instalment disbursed March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day. Department secretaries were instructed to compile a comprehensive list of women who had not received assistance due to various reasons.

Earlier, the government disbursed over Rs 5,000 crore under the fourth instalment to more than 1.02 crore women beneficiaries across the state through the Direct Benefit Transfer system.

The Subhadra Yojana is a flagship initiative aimed at strengthening women’s financial independence, providing eligible women aged 21 to 60 years with Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

PNN