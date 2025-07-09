Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan was granted bail Tuesday by the Khurda District and Sessions Court in a case related to the alleged assault of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo.

Pradhan was arrested Thursday and was lodged in Jharpada Special Jail after the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court rejected his initial bail plea.

His legal team later moved to the Sessions Court and Pradhan was granted bail by the court.

The assault on BMC Additional Commissioner Sahoo drew strong condemnation from the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) Association, which demanded stricter legal action and better protection for officials on field duty. OAS officers also staged cease-work protests in several parts of the state. The issue soon escalated into a political flashpoint, sparking statewide demonstrations.

PNN