Bolangir: Bolangir police Friday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in an attack and loot incident that took place in the district July 24.

The accused have been identified as Dilip Bagarti, Gopal Bariki, Manoj Sing and Raju Bhue from the district.

The arrests came after an FIR was registered by Nikunja Kishor Tarai, the owner of Hartal Kerosene Depo in Bolangir.

Tarai had stated in the FIR that he and his brother were returning to their home with Rs 2.25 lakh in cash when three unidentified persons came in front of their motorcycle, roughed them up and took away their cash bag near Dudukasira area in the district.

Acting on the FIR, police registered a case, started an investigation and arrested the four accused.

Police also seized cash amounting to Rs 32,300, three motorcycles, a knife, four mobile phones and a bag with documents.

