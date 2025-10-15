Jharsuguda: The district police busted a four-member gang involved in tyre theft from a retail store under Badmal police limits Tuesday, informed Jharsuguda SP, S Gundala Reddy Raghabendra in a presser.

The accused have been identified as Ganesh Ketan Sahu (37) under Banarpal police limits in Angul district, Md Wasim (29) of Muzaffarpur district, Chin Ali (42) of Samastipur district and Md Rasid of Bauli district of Bihar.

According to the reports, all the accused stole tyres of various makes from a tyre outlet under Badmal police limits in Jharsuguda district. Police also seized 56 new tyres of various brands, 25 old tyres, a truck, a pick-up van and a car used in the theft.

All the accused were produced in the court Tuesday afternoon. They broke entered the outlet situated along the Biju Expressway late October 8 night and decamped with tyres worth several lakhs, the police said.