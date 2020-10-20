Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly took up Tuesday four Bills and a resolution moved by the state government to negate the Centre’s farm laws. While Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh moved three of the legislations, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal moved the fourth Bill. It should be stated here that Amarinder Singh had earlier assured that he would do something to negate the effect of the farm bills passed by the Centre.

The Punjab government’s legislative counter provides for imprisonment of not less than three years and fine for sale or purchase of wheat or paddy under a farming agreement below the minimum support price (MSP).

The provisions exempt farmers from attachment of land up to 2.5 acres and provide for prevention of hoarding and black-marketing of agricultural produce.

Amarinder urged all parties to unanimously pass his government’s four ‘historic bills’”. The chief minister said he signed the resolution against the ‘anti-farmer laws’ at 9.30pm Monday after extensive discussions and consultations with various experts. “I find it very strange what the government of India wants to do,” Amarinder said.

The resolution sought the annulment of the Centre’s three farm laws and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

As per provisions, the Bills shall have overriding effect notwithstanding anything inconsistent therewith contained in any other law for the time being in force or any other instrument having effect by virtue of any law for the time being in force.

As the House took up the Bills and the resolution for discussion, SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia welcomed the legislations and spoke on the need for consent from the governor or the president in case the Bills are forwarded to them before becoming Acts.

Majithia asked till the time this happens, will the Punjab government guarantee the MSP to farmers for produce other than procured by the Centre.

Reacting to it, Amarinder said if the constitutional authorities do not give their assent, the state has the option of legal recourse.

“I have made clear that the Bills will go to the governor, who may or may not approve it. Similarly, if the Bills go to the president, he may or may not approve too. But we have our legal experts to take it forward in courts,” said the CM, drawing parallel with the annulment of river waters agreements with neighbouring states by his government in 2004.