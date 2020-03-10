Krishnagar (WB): Four children drowned in a pond in Nadia district while taking bath after celebrating Dol Jatra, the festival of colours in West Bengal, police said Tuesday. The children, aged between 9 and 13 years, included two siblings.

The tragedy occurred at Jamal Danga village under Taherpur police station when the four children were bathing in the pond Monday after playing with colours.

Two other children, who had accompanied the four to the pond but did not get into the water, informed local people after noticing that they had drowned, police said. Villagers fished them out and took them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The four children were identified as Sunny Pramanick, his sister Sneha Pramanick, Subhajit Halder and Rakhi Halder.

