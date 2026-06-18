Ranchi: Police have intensified their investigation into the petrol bomb attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) provincial office in Nivaranpur, Ranchi, and have detained four individuals in connection with the incident. Those detained include the driver of the vehicle allegedly used in the attack and two of the suspected attackers.

According to police officials, the detainees are being questioned to determine the motive behind the attack and uncover any larger conspiracy. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the premises.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the attackers arrived in a rented car. Police first detained the driver of the vehicle and later intercepted two suspects who were reportedly attempting to flee to Delhi by train. They were apprehended at a railway station in Bihar. Another individual has also been taken into custody for questioning.

On the instructions of Jharkhand Director General of Police Tadasha Mishra, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident. The SIT has conducted raids at multiple locations across Ranchi based on CCTV footage, technical evidence, and other leads gathered during the investigation.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the site on Wednesday and carried out an inspection. Sources said that investigators have obtained important leads during preliminary questioning, prompting authorities to widen the scope of the probe.

Police are examining the specific roles of all those involved and investigating whether the attack was part of an organised conspiracy or driven by other motives.

CCTV footage reportedly showed two youths throwing petrol bombs into the RSS office premises. While one petrol bomb exploded near the compound, the other failed to detonate. Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and a dog squad also visited the scene to collect evidence.

As a precautionary measure, security has been strengthened at the RSS office and surrounding areas. Police officials said detailed information about the case and the findings of the investigation will be shared once the probe is completed.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Raghubar Das Wednesday condemned the attack and demanded a fair and thorough probe. He said not only should the attackers be arrested, but any larger conspiracy behind the incident must also be uncovered.

Das added that he had earlier urged the DGP to constitute an SIT and welcomed the prompt action taken in this regard.

Condemning the attack, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi said, “The incident of petrol bombs being thrown at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh office located in Nivarnpur, Ranchi, in the early hours of midnight last night is extremely serious and alarming. In this regard, instructions have been issued to the Ranchi SP, DC, and the DGP of Jharkhand Police to swiftly identify and arrest the culprits.”