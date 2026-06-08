Bhubaneswar: Saheed Nagar police have arrested four youths for allegedly damaging hotel property and assaulting its employees at a City hotel, officials said Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Subhran Tripathy (26), Abhishek Kujur (23), Atish Panda (27) and Sarthak Panda (27).

Police said the arrests were made in connection with case no 309, registered June 7, under various sections of BNS at Saheed Nagar Police Station.

Officials said Sarthak had booked two rooms at Hotel Dionyx in Saheed Nagar area June 6 night where he and three others were staying. Later, a woman arrived at the hotel to meet them.

The group allegedly created a disturbance by shouting and abusing each other inside the rooms, causing disruption in the hotel premises, the police said.

When two hotel employees Akash and Bikash asked them to maintain order, the accused allegedly abused and assaulted them.

Another staff member, Prashant, intervened to defuse the situation.

The accused then dragged Prashant into a room and allegedly attempted to strangulate him using a towel.

They also allegedly damaged hotel property and threatened staff members with dire consequences before fleeing the spot, the police said.