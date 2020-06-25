Kochi: Four people, suspected to be members of an organised gang of cheats, were arrested here Wednesday. They had allegedly threatened a South Indian film actress in a bid to extort money from her family, police said Tuesday.

Police launched a probe based on a complaint filed by actress Shamna Kasim’s mother and arrested the four. All the accused are from Thrissur district. They were remanded to judicial custody after being produced in court. Police said investigation is on to nab other members including the kingpin of the racket.

According to the complainant, the incident occurred in April. At that time Shamna Kasim was staying with her family at their residence in Maradu. She was doing so as lockdown was imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The four allegedly approached the family of the actress with a marriage proposal for her. They showed the family the photograph of a handsome man. They claimed that the man was a Kozhikode-based jewellery showroom owner.

The family members of the actress got in touch with the man through the contact number provided by the gang. One day the family allegedly received a phone call from him, seeking financial help. This development made them suspicious. They realised that attempts were being made to cheat them, police said.

Realising that the family has become suspicious, about their activities, the man then allegedly made telephone calls to the actress. He asked for extortion money and threatened to ruin her film career.

Police said they suspect the man, who contacted the actress using a fake profile, to be the kingpin of the racket. Steps are on to trace him and other gang members, they added.